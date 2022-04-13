Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people has called on all Zambians to respect the office of the presidency.

Paramount Chitimukulu says there can only be one president at a time and as such all Zambians must respect the will of the people.

ZANIS reports that Mwinelubemba was speaking when President Hakainde Hichilema paid a courtesy call on him at his palace this morning.

Chief Chitimukulu has also advised president Hichilema not to pay attention to all people criticizing him.

He said some people are merely criticizing the government without having facts.

He has since advised the president not to respond to all statements some of which may not be in good faith.

“You know there are some people abusing social media and you should not respond to all statements which are not well intended, “Paramount Chief Chitimukulu said.

And President Hakainde Hichilema says the UPND administration will not interfere in the selection process of traditional leaders.

Mr Hichilema said the government will continue to respect the traditional leaders as they are custodians of the people they rule.

He said the government cannot be in competition with traditional leaders as they are partners in development.

And the president has made his assurance that the country is reunited.

“We as UPND administration remain committed to ensuring that we reunite the country, “President Hichilema said.

Meanwhile, President Hakainde Hichilema has challenged contractors and engineers to ensure quality and timely delivery of capital projects.

President Hichilema says the new dawn government wants to ensure procurement of projects at the right cost, quality and timely delivery is strictly adhered to.

President Hichilema said this when he toured the Chambeshi waste water treatment plant currently under construction in Kasama today.

Mr. Hichilema said awarding contracts at the right price will help the government to save resources which can be channeled to other needs that are of benefit to the citizenry.

He further expressed concern on the overpricing of projects in the past administration adding that the new dawn will not condone such trends.

The President added that delivery of projects within the stipulated time frame would help to fast track the country’s socio-economic development.

“You understand the New Dawn Administration’s approach, right price, quality works and delivery on time, in the past, things were always overpriced and it became a cancer, so we must do projects on time and at the right cost,” he said.

And Chambeshi Water Supply and Sanitation Company Managing Director Lackson Simumba said the 2.8 Million United States Dollars project is meant to revamp the current existing system which is dilapidated.

And resident engineer for project consulting engineers Gopa Infra Tawfiq Almasri said the project is at 85percent and set to be completed by the said time.