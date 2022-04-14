9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Government to restore chief's integrity-HH

President Hakainde Hichilema has assured traditional leaders that the new administration is working on modalities of improving their welfare to restore the chief’s integrity.

President Hichilema says in this regard the government will construct four-bedroomed private houses for Chiefs countrywide.

President Hichilema was speaking when he met Southern Province traditional leaders at Katimba Primary school, in Monze yesterday when he arrived in the district to attend a field day on Climate Smart Agriculture and Early Drought recovery intervention.

The Head of State added that the government will also ensure transport is also provided to all the chiefs who did not benefit from the previous distribution of vehicles under the former regime.

“We will standardise motor vehicles for chiefs across the country, because this will make it possible for traditional leaders to feel that they are all equal and that they perform similar roles in their chiefdoms irrespective of their locality in the country,” he said.

“In situations where a Chief dies on the throne, there is a need for the surviving royal family to continue living in the provided structure away from the official Palace which will also be built to chiefs that never benefited,” he stated.

Speaking earlier Chief Monze of the Tonga speaking people of Monze, thanked President Hichilema for working hard to unify the country since assuming office.

“Chief are more united now under your leadership and all regions in the country are now united and working for the common purpose,” Chief Monze noted.

Southern Province Council of Chiefs Secretary, Chief Chona, requested President Hichilema and his Government to consider constructing dams and drinking troughs for both animal and human needs.

But in response, President Hichilema told the Chiefs that the increased constituency development fund CDF is meant to address such challenges among others.

