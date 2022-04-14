The Civil Society Constitution Agenda has advised the UPND to petition the Judicial Complaints Commission to remove Director of Public Prosecution Lillian Siyuni from her position for alleged misconduct.

CiSCA Chairperson Judith Mulenga has said that the JCC is empowered to recommend the removal of the DPP if she is found wanting in her conduct.

Ms Mulenga wondered why the cadres were intimidating the DPP and giving her ultimatums when they can report her to the judicial complaints authority.

UPND Youths in Lusaka Province yesterday gave Ms Siyuni a 48 hours ultimatum to resign from her position for allegedly frustrating the fight against corruption.

And The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has urged people aggrieved by Director of Public Prosecutions Lillian Siyuni on grounds of incompetence, among others, to use laid down procedures to address such grievances.

In a statement availed to the media, SACCORD Executive Director, Boniface Cheembe has cited the action taken by activist Chama Fumba popularly known as Pilato to report the DPP to the Judicial Complaints Commission as the laid down procedure, adding that SACCORD will be following up the matter before the JCC as submitted by Mr Fumba with keen interest as it has a bearing on the strength of the country’s governance and democracy.

Mr states that this has a bearing on the extent to which citizens of the Republic of Zambia continue to have faith in using established institutions to address their grievances and thereby contribute to maintaining the peace of the country.

Yesterday, a day after the Lusaka Province UPND leadership called for the resignation of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lillian Siyuni, party youths gave her 48 hours to vacate office or face mass protests.

Some people accused Ms Siyuni of discharging Patriotic Front (PF) aligned persons facing criminal charges.

UPND youths in Lusaka Province asked Ms Siyuni to vacate office within two days, failure to which they will stage mass protests, including at her office.

Provincial youth chairperson Anderson Banda told a media briefing that youths will protest if Ms Siyuni does not heed their call to step aside.

“We in the UPND are peaceful people, but we will not allow anyone to frustrate President Hakainde Hichilema’s fight against corruption.Ms Siyuni is not serving the interests of Zambians, we demand that she resigns, ” they said

And today, a group calling themselves Concerned Citizens have reported Director of Public Prosecutions Ms Lilian Siyunyi to the Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba for alleged abuse of office and misconduct.

One of the Citizens names Matomola Likwanya said that said they decided to report the DPP for a criminal offence of conspiracy to defeat the course of justice.

Mr Likwanya alleged that the DPP has abrogated section 112 of the Penal Code, citing the handling of a matter relating to former Konkola Copper Mines Provisional liquidator Milimo Lungu whose lawyers complained to the DPP for being re-arrested by the Drug Enforcement Commission.

According to another member of the group, Alex Bwalya, the group is seeking intervention of the Inspector general of police.

Mr Bwalya said the DPP cannot continue to be in the office where she continues to undermine the course of Justice and that the DPP must resign and allow for cases to be executed in an effective and efficient manner.

Meanwhile, Golden Party of Zambia (GPZ) President Jackson Silavwe has said that the UPND is trying to bully the DPP into submission so as to bend to their political will and emotions.

In a statement to the media, Mr Silavwe said that the calls by the UPND for the DPP to resign are unfounded and that the DPP is being treated with political suspicion by the UPND for one simple reason, she was appointed by the Former President.

“Madam Siyunyi is a seasoned professional. It is a clear case of a ruling party, UPND, interfering with the operations of state institutions.

“The correspondence between the DPP and DEC is good for a growing democracy, it spells accountability and a strong separation of powers between state institutions. We differ with those calling for her resignation. We stand with DPP Lilian Siyunyi, ” concluded the statement.