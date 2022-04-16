9.5 C
Sports
Updated:

Red Arrows Restore Eight-Point Lead

Red Arrows on Saturday restored their eight-point lead at the summit of the 2021/2022 FAZ Super League table after beating newcomers Kafue Celtic 1-0 away at Edwin Emboela Stadium in Lusaka.

The result sees Arrows rise to 63 points with three games left to play after restoring their healthy margin over second placed and defending champions Zesco United who play on Sunday away at Power Dynamos in Kitwe.

Ricky Banda scored the game s goal in the 15th minute to go level on goals with ex-Green Buffaloes striker Friday Samu who has been leading the log since the start of the season.

Meanwhile, Green Eagles stay third but joined Zesco on 55 points following a 2-0 home win over relegation battling Konkola Blades at home in Choma.

Emmanuel Mukosha and Amity Shamende scored the vital goals for Eagles in the 19th and 44th minutes respectively.

The results also sees Blades drop to bottom of the table and slide to Celtic just above them at number 17 after Lusaka Dynamos jumped over both of them to move three places up to 16th following a 2-0 home win over 15th placed Indeni.

Fan well Mauling put Dynamos ahead in the 39th minute and Lemisa Moussa scored the final goal in the 55th minute.

Indeni stay pout at number 15 level on points with Dynamos.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE
WEEK 31
16/04/2022
Kafue Celtic 0-Red Arrows 1
Prison Leopards 2-Green Buffaloes 0
Nkwazi 0-Chambishi 1
Lusaka Dynamos 2-Indeni 0
Green Eagles 2-Konkola Blades 0

17/04/2022
Forest Rangers-Nkana
Zanaco-Kabwe Warriors
Buildcon-Kansanshi Dynamos
Power Dynamos-Zesco United

