Shepolopolo U17’s 2022 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup hopes are hanging on a thread after Friday’s third round qualifying loss at home to Cameroon.

Cameroon beat Shepolopolo 2-0 in a third round, first leg fixture at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Mana Lamine and Camilla Daha struck in the 48th and 67th minute respectively.

The final leg is set for April 30 in Yaoundé.

Zambia’s only women’s FIFA tournament appearance was at the 2014 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica by members of the current senior Shepolopolo team.

RED ARROWS VISIT CELTIC

Red Arrows have an opportunity to restore their eight- point lead today when they visit third from bottom Kafue Celtic at Edwin Emboela Stadium in Lusaka.

Arrows are five points ahead of defending champions Zesco United who only play on Sunday away in Kitwe against fifth placed Power Dynamos.

Three games will remain to be played after this weekend’s Week 31 fixtures as 2004 champions Arrows chase their second league title.