9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 16, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Shepolopolo U17 Suffer World Cup Setback , Arrows Visit Celtic

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Shepolopolo U17 Suffer World Cup Setback , Arrows Visit Celtic
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Shepolopolo U17’s 2022 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup hopes are hanging on a thread after Friday’s third round qualifying loss at home to Cameroon.

Cameroon beat Shepolopolo 2-0 in a third round, first leg fixture at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Mana Lamine and Camilla Daha struck in the 48th and 67th minute respectively.

The final leg is set for April 30 in Yaoundé.

Zambia’s only women’s FIFA tournament appearance was at the 2014 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica by members of the current senior Shepolopolo team.

RED ARROWS VISIT CELTIC
Red Arrows have an opportunity to restore their eight- point lead today when they visit third from bottom Kafue Celtic at Edwin Emboela Stadium in Lusaka.

Arrows are five points ahead of defending champions Zesco United who only play on Sunday away in Kitwe against fifth placed Power Dynamos.

Three games will remain to be played after this weekend’s Week 31 fixtures as 2004 champions Arrows chase their second league title.

Previous articleDPP dilemmas: Either she resigns or enters Nolles in all DEC and ACC cases

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Shepolopolo U17 Suffer World Cup Setback , Arrows Visit Celtic

Shepolopolo U17's 2022 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup hopes are hanging on a thread after Friday’s third round qualifying...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Durban to Host 2022 COSAFA Cup

Sports sports - 0
The 2022 COSAFA Cup will be staged from July 5-17 in Durban, South Africa. The competition returns to Durban for the first time since 2019,...
Read more

Rugby Africa Hands Veteran Zambian Ref Uganda 7s Appointment

Sports sports - 0
Rugby Africa has appointed veteran rugby referee Christopher Mwamba as Citing Commissioner for Africa Men’s 7s Tournament to be held in Uganda next week. The...
Read more

Chipolopolo Avoid Bafana in 2023 AFCON Qualifiers Draw Seedings

Sports sports - 1
Chipolopolo will avoid some recent stubborn opponents including Bafana Bafana in the 2023 AFCON group stage qualifying draws that are set for April 19. According...
Read more

Chansa Upbeat About Zambia’s 2023 AFCON Chances

Sports sports - 1
Ex-Chipolopolo midfield star Isaac Chansa is upbeat Zambia can qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup to be hosted by Ivory Coast. CAF is scheduled to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.