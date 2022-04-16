9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 16, 2022
General News
Zambia destined to new dimensions of greatness-Church

Central Province Minister, Credo Nanjuwa, has commended the church for its contribution to the country’s social and economic growth.

Mr Nanjuwa says the government is aware of the many projects and programmes supported by the church, especially in the health, education and agriculture sectors.

Mr Nanjuwa said this in a speech read on his behalf by Kabwe District Commissioner (DC), Lennox Shimwambwa, during the official opening of the Feast of the Passover Celebrations at the Mark of Excellence Christian Centre in Kabwe last evening.

The minister said the New Dawn Government under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema recognizes the role the church plays in shaping the moral fiber of the nation.

“The government remains cognizant and appreciative of the various interventions that the church in general continues to make to better the lives of the Zambian people,” Mr Nanjuwa stated.

He urged the congregants to collectively build the national values and principles and promote national unity, good morals, patriotism and love.

He also urged the church to inculcate a mindset that values hard work and despises corruption as a path to self-reliance.

Meanwhile, Flaming Fire Ministries Founder, His Royal Highness, Billy Lubansa, declared that the powers of the devil worshippers will not work on the Zambian soil.

Lubansa said Zambia is a land of grace and was destined to new dimensions of greatness.

