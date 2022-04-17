9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Easter is meant to commemorate resurrection of Christ not Womanizing, drinking -Nalumango

By Chief Editor
Vice President Mutale Nalumango has urged Zambians to celebrate Easter in line with Christian values.

Mrs Nalumango says people should move away from the notion of celebrating the festivities with ungodly behavior.

ZANIS reports that speaking in an interview with journalists shortly after attending the Easter Conference at Oasis of Blessings Assembly in Lusaka yesterday, the Vice President explained that Easter is meant to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

She therefore said everything that contradicts the ways of Christianity is not in line with the holiday.

“You don’t celebrate Easter in contravention of God’s plan. People think the celebration is to go drink, to go do all the wrong things you can think of including womanizing. That is not celebrating Easter that is actually bringing down the Lord. You want him to remain forever on the cross. This is time to rejoice, to see the love of God,” Mrs Nalumango said.

And this morning the Vice President gave a sermon at the church as one of the speakers at the Easter conference. Mrs Nalumango encouraged believers to endeavour to have an encounter with Jesus.

She added that the resurrection of Jesus was the beginning of mankind’s redemption.

Meanwhile, the spouse to Mrs Nalumango Max Nalumango who is also the Founder of Oasis of Blessings Assembly urged the congregants to emulate Jesus by having a forgiving heart.

