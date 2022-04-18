The government says close collaboration between Zambia and Zimbabwe will be key in attaining sustainable development for both countries.

Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says working together will be important for the two countries to achieve a common vision for the African continent.

Speaking when she officiated at Zimbabwe’s National day meant to commemorate 42 years of independence for that country, Ms Kasanda who is also Minister of Information and Media said increased partnership at the bilateral and regional levels is needed for the sustainable development to be achieved.

The Minister also observed that Zambia and Zimbabwe have a lot in common including their quest to become lower middle-income countries by 2030 in line with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ms Kasanda further identified the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) as the framework that has aided issues of common between the two countries.

“Regarding Development Cooperation, our framework of cooperation has been through the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC) through which matters of mutual interest are being discussed in various fields including Agriculture, Infrastructure Development, Education, Customs, Culture as well as Science and Technology,” he said.

The Chief Government Spokesperson commended Zimbabwe for efforts that the country has made towards peace and security in the region with particular reference to the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) which has supported the fight against insurgency in Cabo Del Gado Province.

She said the common membership in the regional blocs by both Zimbabwe and Zambia indicate similar aspiration regarding peace and security.

“Our common membership to international organisations such as the Southern African Development (SADC), Common Market for Eastern and Southern African (COMESA) and United Nations (UN) indicate similarity in aspirations for peace, security and prosperity for our people,” Ms Kasanda said.

Speaking on the same occasion, Zimbabwean Ambassador to Zambia Charity Charamba disclosed that her Government has adopted a Diaspora Policy that aims to harness the social economic contributions of all of its nationals living in Zambia and other countries.

Mrs Charamba said international migration has become an established feature of the social and economic developmental agenda.

She added that to this effect, her Government has been encouraging Zimbabwean nationals living in Zambia to invest back home.

Mrs Charamba said the Diaspora Policy gives nationals living in Zambia awareness about opportunities they can explore back home.

“The policy outlines the opportunities for people in the Diaspora to contribute towards national development. In line with this policy, the procedures for in-bound investments have been streamlined through the creation of the Zimbabwe Development Agency (ZIDA) offering one-stop-shop services to prospective investors,” Mrs Charamba said.

The Ambassador also applauded the Zambian Government for its role in the fight against corruption, upholding the rule of law, youth empowerment, media reforms and strides taken in the fight against COVID-19 amongst other successes.