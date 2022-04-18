9.5 C
Copperbelt is dying, recapitalize KCM, Mopani now-Nkana MP

Independent Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu has urged the UPND government to quickly recapitalise Mopani and KCM in order to resuscitate the economy of the Copperbelt.

Mr. Mpundu said the two giant mining companies have been on oxygen for a very long time and this has exposed the people to serious economic malaise.

He said the only and quick way out of this malaise is to find a solution for KCM and Mopani by way of recapitalization otherwise life will get far unbearable for the people.

“The Copperbelt’s economy particularly Kitwe, Mufulira, Chingola, Kalulushi and Luanshya is anchored around the mining companies namely KCM and Mopani and other small mines,” he said.

Mr Mpundu also stressed the importance of promoting small scale mining activities.

“The so called Jerabos, Cooperatives and youths in general should be allowed to be fomalized into small scale miners and be given all slag dumps.(ama black mountains) and all tailing dams in all mining towns. This will create a lot of economic activities that will in turn support smaller businesses, our mothers in the markets and those dealing in saloons, barbershops and those selling food as we look for lasting solutions for these two giant mines and other smaller mines,” he said.

He added, “My only appeal as i make this request is to appeal for proper and selfless management of these resources not what we have done so far.”

