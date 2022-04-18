9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 18, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Farmers urged to Fight climate Change through conservation farming

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Rural News Farmers urged to Fight climate Change through conservation farming
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Farmers in Kalomo District, Southern have been urged to embrace the concept of climate smart agriculture owing to the prevailing ecological changes.

Kalomo District Commissioner, Joshua Sikaduli observes that farmers still can do better even in harsh climatic conditions if they strive hard to adapt to conservation farming practices being propagated by several stakeholders who have come on board to mitigate the effects of climate change.

“Food security has been threatened by climate change for now, therefore, promoting conservation agriculture and embracing crop diversification through planting drought tolerant crops is the other way to be in line with the United Nations’ World Food Programme strategic goal to fight hunger and reduce it to Zero,” Sikaduli observes.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Sikaduli made the remarks when he officiated at a field day organized by the Adventist Development Relief Agency (ADRA) under the auspices of the World Food Programme (WFP) at Mr. Samuel Chuumpuka’s farm in Choonga ward over the Easter weekend.

The District Commissioner was also elated to learn that ADRA has given out farm mechanisation implements such as rippers to 60,000 farmers in the 32 agriculture camps of Kalomo, alongside providing them with over 40,000 air tight- Purdue Improved Crop Storage (PICS) bags, to prevent their agro produce from going to waste.

And ADRA Kalomo project coordinator, Norman Nguni has challenged farmers to seriously collaborate with the camp extension officers to learn the new concepts of its Early Drought Recovery project which is being implemented in the district.

Meanwhile, WFP says an electronic market system for some selected farm produce such as cow peas and soya beans is readily available and urged them to take up the initiative of pooling up their produce together and source for buyers online who can buy the commodity at reasonable prices.

The field day which attracted several farmers from different agriculture camps in the district was conducted under the theme ‘Growing of drought tolerant crops and practicing conservation farming for increased yields, food security, nutrition and profitability in times of climate change.’

Previous articleKasoma Lunga depot in in the Lunga district of Luapula province gutted

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Farmers urged to Fight climate Change through conservation farming

Farmers in Kalomo District, Southern have been urged to embrace the concept of climate smart agriculture owing to the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kasoma Lunga depot in in the Lunga district of Luapula province gutted

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Goods worth thousands of Kwachas have been destroyed in an inferno at a goods depot of Kasoma Lunga in the Lunga district of...
Read more

Acquire necessary skills to access contracts -SME’s Minister

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Elias Mubanga has challenged the local people of Lupososhi and Luwingu districts to be innovative and acquire the...
Read more

16 year old Juvenile stabs his 30 year old girlfriend to death over a condom

Rural News Chief Editor - 13
A 30-year-old woman of Mkushi District in Central Province has been stabbed to death by her 16 years old boyfriend over the use of...
Read more

Lukutu –by-election records high voter turnout

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
Voting in the Lukutu local government by-election in the Luwingu district has closed with polling stations recording a high turnout. A check by ZANIS found...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.