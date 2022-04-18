9.5 C
ZPPA writes to Zesco seeking an explanation on Tender for Electricity Poles

By Chief Editor
The Zambia Public Procurement Authority(ZPPA) has written to Zesco seeking an explanation on how the tender for the supply of electricity wooden poles was handled.

This follows an official complaint laid by former Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and PF Presidential hopeful, Emmanuel Mwamba.

Mr Mwamba wrote an official complaint to both the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Zambia Public Procurement Authority(ZPPA).

Mr Mwamba stated that the shortlisting and directly limited bidding for the supply and delivery of wooden poles to ZESCO which was only opened to foreign companies was being driven by irregularities and acts of corruption.

And both ZAFFICO and the Zambia Manufacturers Association (ZMA) have confirmed that enough wooden poles are available locally and have expressed concern that ZESCO rushed to foreign companies in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

ZPPA Director-General Idah Chellah says her office has taken a keen interest in the matter which has seen public outcry and management at the power utility firm must respond to the Authority on the concerns.

Ms Chellah said tentatively the firm has indicated that it relied on the PPA Act section 43 (1) which if the matter is an emergency or an account of urgency and limited bidding and speaks to limited selection as provided for in the law in terms of getting value for money and obtain competition.

She said in an interview that although Zesco may have followed the law to the latter, ZPPA wants to understand how the matter was handled so that the authority can make a determination on the matter.
Ms Chulu stated that the authority will give feedback to the public after getting the response.

The ACC is yet to respond on the matter.

2 COMMENTS

  1. This is a case of the right hand not knowing what the left hand is doing. The energy minister gave what he thinks was a good explanation for the order. Now is it wrong to assume that someone had a cut in this deal?

