Red Arrows are 90 minutes away from clinching the 2021/2022 FAZ Super League title when they visit Kabwe Warriors this Wednesday in Kabwe.

The Lusaka side has a great opportunity to wrap-up the campaign with two games to spare in this Week 32 fixture at Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium.

Arrows enjoy a seven point lead over the defending champions Zesco on 63 and 56 points respectively.

All they need to do on Wednesday to reach the magic number of 66 points to put the contest to rest to collect their second FAZ Super League championship crown.

Interestingly the last time Arrows won the league title in 2004 was also the year Zesco were promoted went on to win all their nine league championships since then.

Furthermore, that year, Arrows inspirational striker James Chamanga who has been with the club for the last three seasons was at National Assembly and just about to embark on his professional career that took him first to South Africa then China before making his way back home to join the 2004 champions.

Coach Chisi Mbewe is also chasing his first league title after missing it as a player with runners-up finishes at Power Dynamos in 2002 and in 2011 as Arrows assistant coach.

Victory will also be a rewarding three years for Chisi since he was elevated in July, 2018 to replace Honour Janza and things have just been on the rise and rise for him.

Chisi is currently the second longest serving coach in the FAZ Super League behind Green Eagles’ Aggrey Chiyangi who beats him by exactly a year.

Meanwhile, Zesco host relegation battling Lusaka Dynamos at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola with the clear now objective of finishing second well aware that Green Eagles are just a point behind them in third.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 32

20/04/2022

Green Eagles-Kafue Celtic

Kabwe Warriors-Red Arrows

Chambishi-Zanaco

Konkola Blades-Prison Leopards

Green Buffaloes-Forest Rangers

Indeni-Nkwazi

Nkana-Buildcon

Zesco United-Lusaka Dynamos

Kansashi Dynamos-Power Dynamos