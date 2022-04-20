The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has dispelled social media reports alleging that it has sent officers to South Africa in an effort to seize properties there suspected to be linked to former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo.

The commission however states that possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime case worth $378,000 against Mr. Lusambo and his wife Nancy, for which the duo were recently arrested by the commission, is before the fast track court and is coming up on 17th May 2022 while there are other charges for which the commission is currently seeking to bring Mr. Lusambo for further questioning.

And the commission has disclosed that it received a total of 306 reports of suspected corruption during the 1st quarter of

2022, out of which 132 were authorized for investigations resulting in 11 arrests countrywide and 4 court cases concluded resulting in 2 convictions and 6 cases pending judgment.

During a media briefing in Lusaka this morning, ACC Spokesperson Queen Chibwe said cases before the fast track court include the K37 million worth “48” houses involving a senior accountant at the ministry of finance Mr. Loyana and his wife, an assistant accountant at the ministry of works and supply, possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime amounting to more than US$539,000 against patriotic front acting president given Lubinda, the honeybee case involving Zambia medicines regulatory authority director general Bernice Mwale and principal regulatory officer Brian Kabika and four other high profile cases.