Gemfields recorded a record $42.3-million in revenue from the sale of emeralds sourced from its Kagem mine in Lufwanyama.

This was at auctions of its predominantly commercial-quality rough emeralds held in Jaipur, India, from March 15 to April 1.

Of the 32 lots offered – 4.52-million carats in total – all were 100% sold out. Fifty-six companies placed bids and an average price of $9.37/ct was achieved – another record for Kagem’s commercial-quality auctions.

Forty such auctions of Kagem-sourced gemstones (emeralds and beryl) hosted by Gemfields since July 2009 have generated $792-million in revenue.

Gemfields notes that the proceeds of this latest auction will be fully repatriated to Kagem in Zambia, with all royalties due to the Zambian government to be paid on the full sales prices achieved at the auction.

“The emeralds were extracted by Kagem Mining Ltd in Zambia, which is 75 percent owned by Gemfields and 25 percent by the Industrial Development Corporation of Zambia,” the group said.

Gemfields managing director of product and sales, Adrian Banks, said: “Our most recent auction represents one of the most momentous outcomes I’ve experienced in my 23-year career. We’ve witnessed another breakthrough for Kagem emeralds, with an auction of predominantly commercial quality emeralds setting a new all-time revenue record for Kagem and surpassing even our higher-quality auctions.

“When we announced Kagem’s August 2021 auction results, we pointed to a step-change in market demand and in the prices bid by our customers, paving the way for an exhilarating cycle in the coloured gemstone sector. Today’s result underscores just how big that step-change is and we’re delighted to see the coloured gemstone industry firing on all cylinders.”

Last month, the company announced that 2021 was a good year as it was able to allocate $20m, or $0.017 apiece, to be distributed as a special dividend for the year ended December 31, 2021.

After declaring the dividend, the miner said the demand in the coloured gemstone market was buoyant.

The group said 2020 was a challenging year for it as it had to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic which had auctions disrupted and shuttered mines for almost a year.