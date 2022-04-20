9.5 C
Katima Mulilo One Stop Border Post progressing-Libongani

Katima Mulilo One Stop Border Post progressing-Libongani
Noteworthy progress has been made between Namibia and Zambia with regard to the establishment of the One Stop Border Post (OSBP) at Katima Mulilo, according to the High Commissioner of Zambia to Namibia, Stella Libongani.

Libongani shared this at her farewell courtesy call with President Hage Geingob on Wednesday.

She stated that a draft agreement on the establishment of the OSBP is being considered by the legal departments of the two countries and she commended the Namibian government for enacting the legislation to support the establishment of the border post.

The High Commissioner also stated that Zambia intends to continue cooperation with Namibia in the enhancement of trade along the Walvis Bay-Ndola-Lubumbashi Development Corridor (WBNLDC) that allows access to the port of Walvis Bay, which is one of the routes that countries in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) can utilise.

The High Commissioner further stated that she is pleased with the two country’s collective efforts to facilitate bilateral political, social and economic cooperation by putting policy measures and frameworks in place.

In this regard, she referenced the Zambia-Namibia Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) and the Zambia-Namibia Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security (JPCDS), stating that these JPCs have enhanced cooperation between the two countries in terms of peace and security, agriculture, transport, trade, communication and energy and immigration.

According to Libongani, Namibia remains one of Zambia’s significant strategic partners, which is why the Zambian Government remains committed to enhancing relations for the benefit of both countries.

She added that Intra-African trade is a key focus of the development roadmap that was established by the President of the Republic of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema.

She further noted that the two countries share the aspiration of economic development and in this context, she believes that she has achieved a lot during her term as High Commissioner, which started in 2017.

Nonetheless, she remarked that there is still a lot that needs to be done by both countries to achieve economic and social emancipation.

“We cannot develop in isolation and as such, all collective efforts should be supported for desired outcomes to be achieved,” Libongani said.

