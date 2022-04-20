9.5 C
President HIchilema has not issued instructions to grant immunity to any persons facing criminal proceedings

Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe says the Presidency has Not issued instructions to grant immunity to any persons facing criminal proceedings in Zambia for the purpose of subverting justice.

Mr Haimbe also the Presidency has not interfered in the Director of Public Prosecution’s functions in any way.

He says doing so will be against the Government’s duty to protect Institutions of governance and the rule of law.

Speaking at a press briefing Mr Haimbe says the Director of Public Prosecutions enjoys discretion in the exercise of her role, contrary to speculations that President Hakainde Hichilema can direct the DPP in the exercise of her functions.

And the Justice Minister has urged the Judicial Complaints Commission to expedite consideration of complaints before it against the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Haimbe said this will not only afford the DPP a platform on which to explain her actions but also to put an end to public speculation.

He said the Justice Complaints Commission’s mandate among other things is to independently investigate and consider such complaints with a view ultimately to redressing them in accordance with the law.

And Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya said Government is working to serve the people of Zambia in the best way and that it is not relenting on its promises.

Mr. Bwalya said there will be no sacred cows in the fight against corruption and that the fight will be done within the confines of the law while respecting the rights of suspects.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha urged the media to enjoy their press freedom responsibly.

