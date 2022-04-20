Vice President Mutale Nalumango has urged Zambians to embrace peace, which is a prerequisite for national development.

Mrs. Nalumango said instability and violence is retrogressive to the country’s socio-economic growth.

Speaking upon arrival at Kasama Airport this morning, Mrs. Nalumango said the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration is committed to promoting peace and good governance.

Mrs. Nalumango noted that the government, under President Hakainde Hichilema, is determined to improve the welfare of Zambians by putting in place development strategies.

She cited the increase in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), the free-education policy and empowerment initiatives as some of the development strides.

Earlier, Northern Province Minister, Leonard Mbao, called for unity of purpose in order for development to be attained in the province.

Mr. Mbao, who is also Mpulungu Member of Parliament, said the region is yearning for the completion of key projects such as the Kasama Airport runway.

Meanwhile, former Patriotic Front (PF) national youth chairperson, Kelvin Sampa, has defected to the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).

Mr. Sampa announced his defection at Kasama Airport during the arrival of Mrs. Nalumango, who is also UPND vice president.

In welcoming Mr. Sampa, UPND National Chairperson, Stephen Katuka, said the ruling party has continued to attract a lot of people due to its good policies.

ZANIS reports that Mrs. Nalumango is in Northern Province for a five days working visit and will check on various developmental projects in the region.

The plane carrying Mrs. Nalumango touched down at Kasama Airport at 9:38hours this morning.

She was welcomed by Northern Province Minister, Leonard Mbao, Minister of Fisheries and Livestock, Makozo Chikote and Small and Medium Enterprises development Minister, Elias Mubanga among other senior government and UPND officials.

The Vice President is accompanied by Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Mike Mposha, Youth, Sports and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu and UPND National Chairman Stephen Katuka.