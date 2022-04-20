Red Arrows coronation as 2021/2022 FAZ Super League champions will have to wait for at least a game after drawing away at Kabwe Warriors.

Arrows wasted a one-nil lead to draw 1-1 with Warriors in Kabwe on Wednesday.

Alassane Diarra put Arrows ahead in the 31st minute but Warriors hit back eight minutes later through Ocean Mushure to see the sides share the spoils.

The draw sees Arrows lead cut from seven to five points after defending champions Zesco United beat Lusaka Dynamos 1-0 at home in Ndola.

Thabani Kamusoko scored the winner in the 4th minute to take Zesco to 59 points.

Third placed Green Eagles drew 2-2 with Kafue Celtic to move to 56 points while Nkana consolidated fourth spot after a 2-0 home win over Buildcon.

Meanwhile, Konkola Blades are the first team demoted after Prison Leopards beat them 2-1 at Konkola Stadium in Ndola.

Blades were in their first season back in the top flight since 2017.