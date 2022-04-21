PANOS Institute for Southern Africa has commended the New Dawn government’s determination to enact the Access to Information Bill (ATI) into law.

Panos Executive Director, Vusumuzi Sifile said the institution is hopeful that the New Dawn government will not abandon the plans as had been the case in the past governments that made positive announcements to the effect but did not assent it into law.

Mr Sifile, however, objected to the proposal by the government to conduct consultations on the Bill in all provinces saying that would delay the enactment of the bill.

Speaking during a two-day stakeholders’ workshop on digital rights and Media Law in Zambia held in Kitwe yesterday, Mr. Sifile said conducting another set of consultations on the ATI bill will be unnecessary.

He said there was no need for public consultations on ATI saying it should instead be taken to Parliament for enactment as it was already ready for enactment without any further consultations.

“The desire by government to move the Access to Information Bill from one province to another is disturbing and is likely to further delay the country’s quest to enact the Bill, we hope such pronouncements will not slow down the presidential sentiments on the bill,” Mr. Sifile said.

And Mr. Sifile said Panos is developing an evidence based book that Civil Society organizations can use to advocate for enhanced media freedom and good governance.

And MISA Zambia National Director, Austin Kayanda said his organization is very hopeful that government will enact the ATI Bill in the next Parliament sitting.

Mr. Kayanda said the Access to Information Bill is an important piece of registration that will ensure smooth flow of information which will in turn enhance development.

He said once enacted, the bill will also enable journalists to understand the legal framework under which they operate.

He however noted that a lot of progress has been made towards the enactment of the bill despite a few prevailing impediments.