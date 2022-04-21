Zambian striker Lazarous Kambole, who is said to have joined Kaizer Chiefs at a cost of R3-million in 2019, is expected to leave as a free agent.

Kambole has done nothing to justify his continued stay at Chiefs having become a passenger this season with his situation so bad that he cannot even break into the matchday squad.

Kambole has been a signing that hasn’t worked for Chiefs with a return of just two goals from 42 appearances since joining in July 2019.

He was placed on the transfer list at the beginning of the season but wasn’t shipped out due to contractual reasons but will now be walking away as a free agent upon the end of the season next month.

He has played just five minutes this season and scored once.

Whispers suggest that a return home to the Zambian Super League is lined up with his former club ZESCO United being considered though nothing solid has been concluded.

ZESCO will be playing either CAF Champions League or Confederations Cup football next season as they will not finish lower than a third-place position with Red Arrows set to lift the title.

Another two Zambian clubs have already been engaged as well with the 28-year-old now just about certain of his return home.

The interest from Sudanese giants Al Hilal appears to have faded while clubs in Tanzania that have previously been mentioned have said nothing in recent times.

Young Africans were keen last year but the deal failed to go through after they failed to meet what Kambole was demanding for his personal terms.

Kambole has held on for the length of his contract at Chiefs but will take a salary cut upon his next move regardless of where he goes with his value has dropped.

He has also lost his place in the Zambian national team having played just once in the last two years.