Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) has said that the immunity deal struck between former KCM Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu and the state suggests that the United Party for National Development (UPND) regime’s fight against corruption is nothing but a window dressing exercise designed to create an illusion of a regime that is seriously fighting the scourge.

TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe said that he is disappointed that the UPND does not seem to be following its own manifesto when it comes to fighting corruption, an endeavour that was presented as a central theme of its campaign message and has challenged the UPND – led govt to redeem themselves and reinject some confidence in the anti-corruption fight.

Mr Nyambe said that getting into deals with suspects is an incredibly flawed strategy for fighting corruption and a complete slap in the faces of Zambian citizens eager to hold to account those who plundered national resources, adding that the reported immunity deal struck between Mr Lungu and the government makes a mockery of the UPND administration’s professed commitment to fight corruption

Meanwhile, the Center for Constitutionalism and Legal Justice has challenged the government to come out clean over the agreement it entered with former KCM provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu to grant him immunity from prosecution if he resigns from his position.

According to official court documents filed before the constitutional court of Zambia, Mr Lungu has alleged that the State led by State House Principal Private Secretary, Bradford Machila and statehouse Special Assistant for Legal Affairs Christopher Mundia negotiated with him to vacate his office in exchange for immunity from criminal prosecution and the return of his seized assets as they were legitimately earned.

Yesterday, Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe dismissed allegations that State House Senior Staff and some other senior government officials met with Former Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu to bargain for immunity in exchange for him to leave his position.

Mr Haimbe said that the allegations suggesting that the presidency has interfered in the Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP)’s- functions by instructing to grant immunity to any persons facing criminal proceedings before the court are untrue.

Mr Haimbe said that no such instructions have been issued as doing so would be against the government’s duty to protect institutions of governance and the rule of law.

Addressing Journalists in Lusaka, Mr Haimbe said that the DPP enjoys discretion in the exercise her role, as opposed to speculations President Hakainde Hichilema can direct the DPP in the exercise of her functions.

Mr Haimbe said that the DPP Lilian Siyuni is independent in her decisions but that this should be done within the law.

And State House Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya also categorically stated that President Hakainde Hichilema has never met with any persons regarding Mr Lungu’s case.

Mr Bwalya said the government is working to serve the people of Zambia in the best way and that it is not relenting on its promises.

He said the government takes the fight against corruption seriously and that this will be done within the confines of the law while respecting the rights of suspects.