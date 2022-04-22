Political activist Brebner Changala has said that he has taken a back seat in shame together with other Political activists that had condemned the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Lillian Shawa Siyuni after she wrote the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Director-General Mary Chirwa demanding an explanation after Milingo Lungu was re-arrested following a Nolle Prosequi.

Speaking to the Hot FM Red Hot breakfast show crew yesterday morning, Mr Changala said political activists, including himself, condemned the DPP because they were not privy to the underhand current that was flowing which has since been exposed by Court documents which have been filed by Milingo Lungu hence their condemnations of the DPP.

“We have walked this road before, we had cases of former DPP Mukelabai Mukelabai, DPP Muchenga and DPP Mutembo Nchito,” said the political activist, accusing the Minister of Justice of indirectly inciting the JCC to find the DPP wanting.

“What has been the motivating factor that she must leave office before the Milingo Lungu debacle came in?” asked Mr Changala.

The outspoken political activist also warned that should the State succeed in the “game” they are playing with the DPP, they are going to abuse the Judiciary by putting under pressure Judges they may not like.

Further, Mr. Changala called the press briefing that was held on Wednesday the 20th of April 2022 by the Minister of Justice, the Attorney General and the Presidential Spokesperson as “fire fighting” and accused the panelists of not responding to the real issues.

“We are not going to run this Country through treachery, misinformation and taking the citizenry for granted,” said Mr. Changala.

Mr. Changala also called the response by the Presidential Spokesperson that the President had never met Mr. Milingo Lungu for the purpose of subverting the course of justice a “play of words” because the statement clearly shows that the Republican President could have met with Mr. Milingo Lungu for other purposes.

Furthermore, Mr. Changala accused the President of going below the media radar because has been out of the media for quite a long time.

“The Country doesn’t know what is going on. President Hichilema is the only Man that can give a clear and strong statement on this debacle,” said Mr Changala.