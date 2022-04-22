9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 22, 2022
type here...
Health
Updated:

Mambwe district records an increase in teenage, HIV cases

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Health Mambwe district records an increase in teenage, HIV cases
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Mambwe District of Eastern Province has recorded 325 cases of teenage pregnancies and 343 cases of HIV infections in the first quarter of 2022.

Mambwe District AIDS Coordination Advisor Dalitso Daka said 325 teenage girls aged between 15 to 19 years fell pregnant in the first quarter of 2022.

In an interview with ZANIS, Mr. Daka disclosed that 87 girls aged between 10 and 14 years as well as 108 girls aged between 15 and 19 years tested positive to HIV in the same period and have been put on antiretroviral therapy.

Mr. Daka mentioned that 80 boys between the ages of 10 to 14 and 73 boys between the ages of 15 to 19 years old also tested positive to HIV in the first quarter of 2022 and have also been put on antiretroviral therapy.

Mr. Daka expressed sadness that teenagers especially the school going children were actively engaging in sexual activities without a care about the consequences of the risks.

He added that statistics indicate that only 40 percent of the teenagers who access condoms use them.

He said that statistics show that the numbers of girls who test positive for HIV are more than that of boys and wondered who really is having sexual intercourse with the teenage girls.

Mr. Daka further pointed out that many teenagers do not have access to Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) which is why the district has started sensitizations on to promote those rights among adolescents.

“We have commenced sensitization meetings on SRHS with church leaders and traditional leaders as well as training peer educators so that teenagers can be reached and educated on SRHR,” he said.

Mr. Daka said the district had recorded 6,082 HIV cases as at March 2022.

Meanwhile, Mambwe District Victim Support Unit Coordinator Clemencia Mushekwa said that the district recorded three child marriages in the first quarter of 2022.

However, Ms. Mushekwa said the three marriages were dissolved and the victims involved were retrieved from the marriages.

Previous articleGovernment urged not to embark on projects if there are no funds

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Mambwe district records an increase in teenage, HIV cases

Mambwe District of Eastern Province has recorded 325 cases of teenage pregnancies and 343 cases of HIV infections in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Health facilities faced with shortage of drugs in Mwinilunga

Health Chief Editor - 2
Health facilities in Mwinilunga district of North-western province are rationing available drugs due to inadequate supply of essential medicines. Mwinilunga District Commissioner Harrisson Kamuna...
Read more

Cholera breaks out in Lusaka

Health Chief Editor - 21
The Ministry of Health has recorded one cholera case in Lusaka’s Mtendere compound. The cholera patient is a three-year-old girl. Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo...
Read more

Professor Krikor, Zambia’s longest serving lecturer turns 80

Health editor - 19
Prof Krikor Erzingastian, turns 80 years today! Prof Krikor, as he is commonly known started teaching medical students at the University of Zambia Ridgeway Campus...
Read more

Zambia continues recording reduced COVID-19 cases

Health Chief Editor - 4
Zambia has recorded 54 new Covid-19 cases out of 1,715 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The country has continued to record a...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.