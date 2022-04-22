Power Dynamos coach Mwenya Chipepo has vowed to avenge their first leg Kitwe Derby loss to Nkana in Saturday’s final home leg fixture at Arthur Davies Stadium.

Power will host Nkana in what will also be their two side’s penultimate league game of the season.

Nkana head into the match after beating Power 2-0 in the first leg at home on December 12.

“They beat us at their home ground and they are coming to play at our home ground. We are looking forward to making sure that we beat them here and get three points this time,” Chipepo said.

That loss also handed Chipepo a losing Kitwe Derby debut.

Furthermore, Power also lost 2-0 to Nkana last season to subsequently suffer to successive derby defeats.

The pressure is very much on Power who must win this Saturday because a defeat or draw will end their very slim hopes of staying in top four contention.

Power are sixth on 44 points, five points behind Nkana but Zanaco now have a big say with regards the top four race with two matches to go and are fifth on 46 points.

But Zanaco only play Indeni 24 hours later when they host the Ndola club at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 33

23/04/2022

Power Dynamos-Nkana

24/04/2022

Nkwazi-Zesco United

Red Arrows-Chambishi

Kafue Celtic-Kabwe Warriors

Prison Leopards-Green Eagles

Zanaco-Indeni

Buildcon-Green Buffaloes

Forest Rangers-Konkola Blades

Lusaka Dynamos-Kansanshi Dynamos