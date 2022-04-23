Power Dynamos finally ended their two-match losing run to Nkana in the Kitwe derby following a 1-0 home win on Saturday at Arthur Davies Stadium in their penultimate game of the 2021/2022 FAZ Super League season.

With one game left to play, the result dented Nkana hopes of consolidating their top four place after Power sneaked within two points of the fourth placed side while sixth placed Zanaco are also in with a chance and only play on Sunday.

Power and Nkana went into the break scoreless but produced the necessary derby drama in front and away from goal.

Clatous Mulolani had one of two great chance by Power the first half but sent his effort onto the Nkana beam.

Elsewhere, Nkana striker Alex Ngonga was shackled by Power defender Aaron Katebe for most of the first half and they nearly squared-up in the 33rd minute before they were separated.

Power striker Brian Mwila also had a fine chance in the 38th minute but sent a sitter wide after beating Nkana goalkeeper Mangani Banda.

The deadlock was broken in the 57th minute via a Derrick Mukombozi own-goal when he turned in Mulolani’s attempt from a Joshua Mutale corner.

Power’s win exorcises their last two derby defeats by similar 2-0 margins both away in the first leg and at Arthur Davies last season.

They now move to 47 points behind Nkana who have 49 points while Zanaco have 46 points heading into Sundays home date against Indeni.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 33

24/04/2022

Nkwazi-Zesco United

Red Arrows-Chambishi

Kafue Celtic-Kabwe Warriors

Prison Leopards-Green Eagles

Zanaco-Indeni

Buildcon-Green Buffaloes

Forest Rangers-Konkola Blades

Lusaka Dynamos-Kansanshi Dynamos