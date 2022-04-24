Nkana striker Alex Ngonga is facing the prospect of sanctions after allegedly assaulting a Power Dynamos player at the end of Saturdays Kitwe Derby loss away at Arthur Davies Stadium.

Ngonga is alleged to have slapped Power midfielder Linos Makwaza Jnr inside the hosts’ dressing room.

“After the game, Alex Ngonga went into the Power Dynamos dressing room. We thought he was going to greet his colleagues as a sportsman but little did we realize that he had intentions of attacking one of our players,” Power CEO Happie Munkondya said.

“He went to attack Linos Makwaza Jnr which is very unfortunate. Quick reaction by our security people saved the situation.

“So we have taken the matter to FAZ and we are officially complaining on Sunday and we are also launching an official complaint with the Zambia Police.”

Nkana lost Saturdays Kitwe derby 1-0 to end their two match winning run over Power.