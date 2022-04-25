Tandi Mwape and Kabaso Chongo‘s continental campaign continues but not so for Kennedy Mweene and Rally Bwalya after quarterfinal action in the weekends CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

=DENMARK

Horsens: Midfielder Lubambo Musonda played the full 90 minutes but was not on target on Sunday in third placed Horsens’ 3-2 home win over Nykobing.

=SOUTH AFRICA

-Mamelodi Sundowns: Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene was on the bench in Saturdays’ 1-1 home draw against Petro Atletico of Angola that saw his side eliminated from the CAF Champions League quarterfinals 3-2 on aggregate.

-Sekhukhune United: Goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata and midfielder Roderick Kabwe played the full minutes in Sundays 0-0 away draw at Golden Arrows.

Striker Justin Shonga came on in the 81st minute.

-SuperSport United: Striker Gamphani Lungu played the full 90 minutes in Saturdays 0-0 away draw at Marumo Gallants.

-Amazulu: Midfielder Augustine Mulenga is still out with injury sustain in continental action in March and missed Sundays 0-0 away draw at Royal AM.

=DR CONGO

Defender’s Tandi Mwape and Kabaso Chongo played the full 90 minutes of TP Mazembe’s 2-0 home win over Pyramids FC of Egypt on Sunday to see the DR Congo giants advance to the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals by the same aggregate score line.

=TANZANIA

Midfielder Rally Bwalya was an unused substitute in Sundays CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal elimination at the hands of South African club Orlando Pirates who beat them 4-3 on post-match penalties following a 1-1 aggregate result.

=SCOTLAND

-Rangers: Striker Fashion Sakala played the full 90 minutes for defending champions Rangers’ 3-1 away win over Motherwell on Saturday in which he contributed an assist but was not on target for the second placed side.

-Raith Rovers: Defender Frankie Musonda started in Saturdays 2-0 away win by the fifth placed side over Hamilton Academicals before being substituted in the 76th minute as the Championship side recorded their second straight league victory.



=RUSSIA

Bottom placed Arsenal Tula lost 1-0 on Sunday away to 11th positioned Rubin Kazan.

Midfielder Klings Kangwa is not yet back after serving his suspension while his big brother Evans Kangwa started but was substituted in the 58th minute.

=USA

Defender Aime Mabika played his third full successive game on Sunday to help Inter Miami to as many MLS wins following Sundays 2-1 home victory over Atlanta United.

Miami rise from the bottom two to 9th following their good run in the Eastern Conference.



=ENGLAND

-Leicester City: Striker Patson Daka started but was substituted in the 71st minute of Saturdays 0-0 home draw against Aston Villa.

-Brighton: Chipolopolo captain Enock Mwepu started for Brighton in Sundays 2-2 home draw against Southampton before making way in the 61st minute.