568 people were killed in 7,255 road traffic accidents recorded by the Zambia Police Service in the first quarter of 2022.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the 2022 first quarter has recorded an increase of 163 in the number of people killed in the same period last year.

Mr. Hamoonga attributed most of the accidents in the first quarter of 2022 to human error such as misjudging clearance distance, excessive speed and reversing negligently.

“During the first quarter of 2022 a total number of 7,255 road traffic accidents were recorded nation-wide of which 436 were fatal road traffic accidents in which 568 persons were killed, 659 were serious road traffic accidents in which 1,366 persons were seriously injured, 1,308 were Slight road traffic accidents in which 2,005 persons were slightly injured. 4,852 were recorded as damage only road traffic accidents,” Mr. Hamoonga said.

Mr. Hamoonga further disclosed that Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of road traffic accidents standing at 4,183, followed by Copperbelt with 894 accidents.

“Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of road traffic accidents with 4,183 representing 57.7% followed by Copperbelt with 894 representing 12.0%, Central 591, representing 8.1%, Southern 389 representing 5.3%, North Western 272 representing 3.7%, Eastern 246, representing 3.3%, Luapula 194 representing 2.6%, Western 172 representing 2.3%, Mchinga 168 representing 2.3 % and Northern province recorded the least with 146 representing 2.0%,” he continued.

Mr. Hamoonga said:”In comparison with last year’s first quarter of 2021, a total number of 7,401 road traffic accidents were recorded as compared to 7,255 road traffic accidents recorded in this year’s first quarter. The figure shows a decrease by 146. In this year’s first quarter, 436 fatal road traffic accidents were recorded in which 568 persons were killed as compared to 362 fatal road traffic accidents where 405 persons were killed in the first quarter of 2021. The records show an increase in fatal road traffic accidents by 74 and in persons killed by 163.”

“A total of 659 serious road traffic accidents were recorded in which 1,366 persons were seriously injured in this year’s first quarter of 2022 as compared to 651 serious road traffic accidents where 1,004 persons were seriously injured in the first quarter of 2021.The figures show an increase in serious road traffic accidents by 8 and 362 in persons seriously injured. On slight road traffic accidents 1,308 were recorded in which 2,005 persons were slightly injured in this year’s first quarter as compared to 1,393 slight road traffic accidents where 2,008 persons were slightly injured. The record shows a decrease in slight road traffic accidents by 85 and in persons slightly injured by 03,” Mr. Hamoonga added.

“On damage only road traffic accidents 4,852 were recorded in this year’s first quarter as compared to 4,995 recorded in 2021.The figure shows a decrease in damages only road traffic accidents by 143.During the first quarter of 2022, K11, 416, 058.00 was raised as admission of guilt fines as compared to K12, 438,627.00 raised as admission of guilt fines in the first quarter of 2021. The figures show a decrease in admission of guilt fines by K1, 022,569.00.Most of the accidents in the first quarter of 2022 have been attributed to human error such as: Misjudging clearance distance 1,178 representing 16.2 %Excessive speed 1,147 representing 15.8%.Failing to keep to nearside 1,008 representing 14.9%.Reversing negligently 539 representing 7.4 %.Cutting in 526 representing 7.3%,” Mr. Hamoonga concluded.