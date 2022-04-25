Human Rights Activist Brebner Changala has appealed to the President to use the opportunity to provide solutions to the many challenges the country is faced with.

President Hakainde Hichilema is set to address the nation today through a press conference.

Mr Changala is concerned that the President has for some time distanced himself from the public at a critical point when public hospitals have run out of medicine, the cost of living has been increasing and senior government officials have been embroiled in alleged scandals.

He has since urged the media to take advantage of the opportunity to ask pertinent questions that will define the future of the country.

And Mr Changala said Zambians are eagerly waiting to see how the President will handle the alleged granting of immunity to former KCM provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu.

Meanwhile, Heritage party Leader Chishala Kateka says President Hichilema has not been communicative to the Zambian people for a while now and issues that he should have addressed have gone begging.

She said this has resulted in the Zambian people, making their own conclusions on matters where the President was expected to provide guidance as it was not forthcoming.

Ms Kateka said the Head of State has finally been forced by ‘issues’ that he can no longer ignore and announced that he will be holding a Press Conference.