President Hakainde Hichilema says the massive recruitment of teachers is a clear testimony that government is committed to improving the education sector.

ZANIS reports that President Hichilema said government has created jobs for teachers in line with its policy on making sure that they create employment, thereby improving the living standards of the people.

Speaking during a press conference at State House in Lusaka today, President Hichilema said despite the massive recruitment exercise, a lot more needs to be done to improve the situation.

President Hichilema stated that the recruitment will also help in the actualisation of the free education which is already in effect.

He said the free education introduced by the new dawn administration is already bearing fruit, as many pupils across the country have enrolled for school places.

The Head of State said people must understand that free education did not just happen by chance but that it is a deliberate policy by government to ensure access to education by all.

President Hichilema further said with concerted efforts, the fruits of the free education policy will be achieved in the long run.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema disclosed that government has put in place measures that will have an immediate impact on the lives of the people across the country.

The President noted that the livelihoods of local communities are expected to improve following the increase in the allocation of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

He said the increase in CDF allocation will also ensure that communities at grassroots level are also developed.

President Hichilema expressed hope that the funds will also help develop the country, through infrastructure development and job creation.