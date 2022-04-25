9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 25, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Lawyers call for competition and consumer law enforcement

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Lawyers call for competition and consumer law enforcement
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Law Association of Zambia President Abyudi Shonga says legal practitioners have a duty to represent the interests of businesses on legal matters relating to competition and consumer protection

Mr. Shonga stressed that Lawyers have a duty to assist clients understand the specific details of consumer and competition law and measures that promote compliance with such laws

He has since called on Lawyers in the COMESA region to keep themselves abreast of emerging trends at regional and continental level with issues that may have an effect on the enforcement of laws at national level.

He urged legal practitioners to endeavour to put the interest of their clients first before regulators.

Mr. Shonga was speaking in Livingstone today when he officially opened a two days COMESA regional Competition Commission workshop.

And speaking earlier, COMESA Competition Commission Chief Executive Willard Mwemba said the objective of the workshop is to advocate for enforcement of both competition and consumer law enforcement at regional and national levels

Dr. Mwemba said countries would benefit economically if such laws are well enforced because consumers end up receiving value for their money.

Previous articleFree education will bear long term benefits-President Hichilema

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Lawyers call for competition and consumer law enforcement

Law Association of Zambia President Abyudi Shonga says legal practitioners have a duty to represent the interests of businesses...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Free education will bear long term benefits-President Hichilema

General News Chief Editor - 0
President Hakainde Hichilema says the massive recruitment of teachers is a clear testimony that government is committed to improving the education sector. ZANIS reports...
Read more

Changala appeals President Hichilema to use Press Conference opportunity to provide solutions

General News Chief Editor - 2
Human Rights Activist Brebner Changala has appealed to the President to use the opportunity to provide solutions to the many challenges the country is...
Read more

568 people were killed in 7,255 road traffic accidents in the first quarter of 2022

General News Chief Editor - 9
568 people were killed in 7,255 road traffic accidents recorded by the Zambia Police Service in the first quarter of 2022. Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga...
Read more

Biden sends Gonzales as US Ambassador to Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 17
US President Joe Biden has nominated Michael Gonzales as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Zambia. Mr. Gonzales is a career member of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.