Law Association of Zambia President Abyudi Shonga says legal practitioners have a duty to represent the interests of businesses on legal matters relating to competition and consumer protection

Mr. Shonga stressed that Lawyers have a duty to assist clients understand the specific details of consumer and competition law and measures that promote compliance with such laws

He has since called on Lawyers in the COMESA region to keep themselves abreast of emerging trends at regional and continental level with issues that may have an effect on the enforcement of laws at national level.

He urged legal practitioners to endeavour to put the interest of their clients first before regulators.

Mr. Shonga was speaking in Livingstone today when he officially opened a two days COMESA regional Competition Commission workshop.

And speaking earlier, COMESA Competition Commission Chief Executive Willard Mwemba said the objective of the workshop is to advocate for enforcement of both competition and consumer law enforcement at regional and national levels

Dr. Mwemba said countries would benefit economically if such laws are well enforced because consumers end up receiving value for their money.