Monday, April 25, 2022
Live Press Conference By President Hakainde Hichilema

  1. Hollow blah blah blah blah blah no nothing no solutions ..now he sounds like a broken record…talk is cheap…kikikikikiki Chimbwi no plan

  3. Why even talk about that Naka… Only that the president is live I could have used my language.
    But make it more fast bro. We gotta work to do. Action action action that’s what we demand.

  4. Hahahaha this is getting so boring and very predictable. People think governance is something anyone can do as long as they have some qualifications. That is not the case, and hh is evidence of that. Experience in public office is very vital. Pwama chamana basir

  5. Hypocrites! Full of blanks.
    The conference did not address issues. Just full of usual brags and accusations. What a time wasting opening remarks.

https://www.facebook.com/znbctoday/videos/1690283361321549  
