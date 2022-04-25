THE African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (APNAC) Zambia Chapter has challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to fire his Legal Advisor, Christopher Mundia and State House Principal Private Secretary Bradford Machila over their alleged involvement in the Drug Enforcement Commission and Director of Public Prosecution saga.

And APNAC Secretary-General Munir Zulu has bemoaned that the fight against Corruption is being dramatized.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka today, Hon Zulu said it is sad to note that institutions such as the DEC want to judge people through the court of public opinion.

Hon Zulu who is also Lumezi Independent Member of Parliament has questioned the rush by the DEC to prosecute matters that are not well prepared.

“Are they trying to cause Government loss of money by prosecuting matters that are not well prepared? Where is the rush?.

DEC is always on TV , Radio and in newspapers saying that they are fighting corruption. On the issue of the DPP having written a confidential letter to DEC, you cannot prosecute a matter when the docket is still held by the DPP,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hon Zulu said there is a need to interrogate the alleged corruption that is taking place internally in the New Dawn Administration.

He said APNAC strongly believes that there was a deal taking place between Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo and the Chinese nationals with whom he was recently spotted exchanging parcels at SINOMA Cement.

Hon Zulu said this is because the explanation the Minister gave that he went to buy Cement does not hold any water.

He said manufacturers do not sell cement to individual customers unless wholesalers.

“The Minister should clear the air if he runs a wholesale,” he said.

Hon Zulu has since challenged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to tell the nation who was moving in a vehicle with a Chinese flag if not the ambassador.

“The New Chinese Ambassador is yet to submit his credentials to the President. Has Zambia become a country where anyone can move in a vehicle,” he said.