9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 25, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Munir Zulu asks President Hakainde Hichilema to fire Christopher Mundia and Bradford Machila

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Munir Zulu asks President Hakainde Hichilema to fire Christopher Mundia and...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

THE African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (APNAC) Zambia Chapter has challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to fire his Legal Advisor, Christopher Mundia and State House Principal Private Secretary Bradford Machila over their alleged involvement in the Drug Enforcement Commission and Director of Public Prosecution saga.

And APNAC Secretary-General Munir Zulu has bemoaned that the fight against Corruption is being dramatized.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka today, Hon Zulu said it is sad to note that institutions such as the DEC want to judge people through the court of public opinion.

Hon Zulu who is also Lumezi Independent Member of Parliament has questioned the rush by the DEC to prosecute matters that are not well prepared.

“Are they trying to cause Government loss of money by prosecuting matters that are not well prepared? Where is the rush?.
DEC is always on TV , Radio and in newspapers saying that they are fighting corruption. On the issue of the DPP having written a confidential letter to DEC, you cannot prosecute a matter when the docket is still held by the DPP,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hon Zulu said there is a need to interrogate the alleged corruption that is taking place internally in the New Dawn Administration.

He said APNAC strongly believes that there was a deal taking place between Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo and the Chinese nationals with whom he was recently spotted exchanging parcels at SINOMA Cement.

Hon Zulu said this is because the explanation the Minister gave that he went to buy Cement does not hold any water.
He said manufacturers do not sell cement to individual customers unless wholesalers.

“The Minister should clear the air if he runs a wholesale,” he said.

Hon Zulu has since challenged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to tell the nation who was moving in a vehicle with a Chinese flag if not the ambassador.

“The New Chinese Ambassador is yet to submit his credentials to the President. Has Zambia become a country where anyone can move in a vehicle,” he said.

Previous articleNgonga in Trouble for Post-Derby Assault on Makwaza Jnr

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Munir Zulu asks President Hakainde Hichilema to fire Christopher Mundia and Bradford Machila

THE African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (APNAC) Zambia Chapter has challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to fire his Legal Advisor,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Corruption within ACC: Acting D.G accused of abuse of office, missing $8,000 exhibit money from ACC Strong Room, implicated in Savenda probe

Headlines Chief Editor - 38
Anti Corruption Commission Acting Director General Silumesi Muchula has been accused of running down the institution after he was named to be at the...
Read more

I can never join the ruling UPND even when given an opportunity to serve-Antonio Mwanza

Headlines Chief Editor - 30
PATRIOTIC Front (PF) party Media Director Antonio Mourinho Mwanza says he can never join the ruling UPND even when given an opportunity to serve. This...
Read more

Lusambo accuses HH of instructing ACC to cage him over Easter holidays

Headlines Chief Editor - 32
Former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has revealed how President Hakainde Hichilema personally instructed the Anti-Corruption Commission to have him detained over the Easter...
Read more

HH to repay Zambians through hard work – Muchima

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Elijah Muchima, says President Hakainde Hichilema attaches great importance to the welfare of the people. Mr Muchima says President Hichilema...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.