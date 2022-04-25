By Prince Bill M. Kaping’a Political/Social Analyst

Although one may not necessarily agree with some of the issues UK-based blogger, Lillian Mutambo, has the audacity to raise, at times she shares views that speak straight to our minds leaving us scratching our heads in awkwardness!

This morning for instance, she opined about the UBUNTU culture amongst the Nigerians which she claims to be absolutely amazing! Unlike us Zambians, once a Nigerian navigates through the stringent VISA restrictions and makes it into the UK, they waste no time facilitating the migration of their kith and kin.

At the possible risk of provoking the fury of our compatriots in the diaspora, I’ll cite a practical example that seems to tie in with this assertion.

A while back, I found myself in the UK at the invitation of British friends. Sensing that I was probably missing akabwali with ulumanda, ifisashi and ifinkubala……a glass of umunkoyo within reach, they engineered a dinner invitation for me at the home of a Zambian lady married to a Nigerian.

“Bill……life here is tough,” she sounded irritated. “When you get back home, please tell the people they are better off in Chibolya shanty compound than attempting to cross oceans to come here. I’ve to keep two jobs to survive!”

Shortly, the husband got back from work……a towering, affable fellow like most Nigerians. As soon as the wife darted off to the Kitchen to check on how the caterpillars were coming along, I took the Nigerian to task, immediately. I asked him whether he missed home.

“Do I miss home?” he wondered aloud, his distinct accent betraying him. “My papa, is here! My mother is here! My sisters and brothers are here! Some of my friends from the village are here. My brada…..how can I miss home ooh?”

As we congregated around the dinner table for the great feast, I couldn’t help but notice that their two kids were having a challenge skillfully shaping lamps of nshima into small orbs, with their hands, before dispatching the same into the mouth as I was doing, joyfully. I actually caught them stealing quick glances at me on a few occasions as I helped myself to generous portions of ifinkubala……….yummy! Yummy! Yummy!

I could tell the kids were suffering through the meal! These are ‘kuma yadi’ kids used to roast chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy and cheese pudding…….not what was on offer that evening!

My mind kept rewinding the events of the night as I took a ride on the tube back to my hosts. Why didn’t the Zambian lady want any of her relatives or friends here? If life was indeed that hard in the UK, how come the Nigerian had managed to summon his entire village here?

I have a word of appeal to those in the diaspora……..please, stop being selfish. Stop slamming those mahogany doors on our faces! We also want our children to come to England and enjoy…….to wrap white napkins around our necks as they try to imitate our former colonial masters and enjoy Shepard’s pie, peas, carrots and gravy with fork and knife!