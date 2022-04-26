9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Copperbelt to hold a mining indaba next week

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Copperbelt to hold a mining indaba next week
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Emerald Production Watch of Zambia in collaboration with the Mine Workers Union of Zambia (MUZ) will next week hold a one day Mining indaba on the Copperbelt.

Emerald Product Watch of Zambia President Musa Kafimbwa said the indaba scheduled for April 27TH, 2022 in Kitwe is aimed at highlighting to government some of the challenges of the Industry and to put forward some possible solutions to ensure the survival of the industry.

Speaking to ZANIS in Kitwe yesterday, Mr. Kafimbwa observed that Zambia’s mineral resources management has been very poor especially in the past few years.

“In a long time, Zambia’s Emerald mineral mining Sector has been performing poorly and there are very few mining companies that come to the aid of the people, we hope more mining companies can come on board and bring hope to the host communities where they do their mining activities,” he said.

Mr. Kafimbwa said mining companies, government officials and other stakeholders in the sector have since been invited to attend the indaba.

He said the mineral watch group is ready to help the new dawn government find solutions for the sector as the vibrancy of the sector will enhance improved revenue collection for government.

He mentioned that the players in the Emerald sector have for a long time been struggling with financial capital and equipment to fully operationalize their mines.

He said most of the Emerald mines especially on the Copperbelt have remained dormant as owners hold their mining licenses for speculative purposes due to lack of capital.

Some mining companies had in the past regime called on government e to remove tax on importation of mining equipment for locals and to help link them up with foreign investors who have capital to form partnership to help them establish their mines though none of the calls were attended to .

Previous articlePeople in a habit of propelling falsehoods risk facing the long arm of the law-HH

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Copperbelt to hold a mining indaba next week

The Emerald Production Watch of Zambia in collaboration with the Mine Workers Union of Zambia (MUZ) will next week...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Hichilema refuses to fire Minister of Foreign Affairs over corruption allegations

General News Chief Editor - 15
President Hakainde Hichilema has refused to fire Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo over allegations that he was involved in acts...
Read more

Lawyers call for competition and consumer law enforcement

General News Chief Editor - 1
Law Association of Zambia President Abyudi Shonga says legal practitioners have a duty to represent the interests of businesses on legal matters relating to...
Read more

Free education will bear long term benefits-President Hichilema

General News Chief Editor - 5
President Hakainde Hichilema says the massive recruitment of teachers is a clear testimony that government is committed to improving the education sector. ZANIS reports...
Read more

Changala appeals President Hichilema to use Press Conference opportunity to provide solutions

General News Chief Editor - 2
Human Rights Activist Brebner Changala has appealed to the President to use the opportunity to provide solutions to the many challenges the country is...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.