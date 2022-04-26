9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
General News
Government to launch Public-Private Dialogue Forum

By Chief Editor
The government will officially launch the Public-Private Dialogue (PPD) Forum tomorrow.

The dialogue aims at strengthening private sector engagement in Zambia’s economic development agenda and facilitate collaboration among relevant stakeholders to address critical sector specific constraints.

Acting Secretary to Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa says government recognises that private sector is the engine of economic growth and the best tool for job creation.

Mr. Kangwa said it is therefore crucial to understand better how government can effectively work together with the private sector to reach the country’s full potential.

He explained that the forum will be used as an opportunity to identify the market failure and develop strategies to address them.

Mr. Kangwa further added that the event is expected to bring together key stakeholders from the public and private sector and cooperating partners to engage in discussion in order to support enablers for sustainable growth in sectors that will yield developmental dividends for the country.

The dialogue will be held under the theme “Fostering Private Sector Growth and Economic Development.

Yesterday, during the press conference, President Hichilema said government considers the private sector as an engine for economic development, this is why government wants to hold the Public-Private Dialogue Forum for Development aimed at unlocking all challenges that impede the growth of the sector.

