Human Resource selection committee warned against corrupt practices

By Chief Editor
Luanshya District Commissioner Oncemore Ng’onomo has cautioned the district Human Resource selection committee in the teacher recruitment exercise in the district is void of corrupt practices.

Mr Ng’onomo said the law enforcers would not hesitate to deal with any member of the committee found engaging in corruption.

Mr Ng’onomo urged the selection team to pick candidates on merit and in line with the selection guidelines.

“As you undertake this exercise, you are a local team and you know many people and they may approach you to ask for favours and want to know the status of their applications, you should remain professional, choose candidates on merits and don’t expose the information that you are dealing with here to the street,” he cautioned.

He further called on the district selection committee to uphold professionalism in their course of duty and not succumb to pressure from outsiders.

He further called on the committee to ensure confidentiality and not allow information leakages in the selection exercise.

“I would urge you to be professional and avoid leaking information out to the public and late alone social media which will compromise the selection process,” Mr Ng’onomo stated.

He said the teacher recruitment exercise was a sensitive issue that bordered on the integrity of the government and should therefore be handled carefully.

And Committee Vice-chairperson Karen Mwamba pleaded to the committee members to exhibit professionalism and confidentiality in handling the screening exercise.

Mrs Mwaba said the team will operate as one to ensure that the selection process is done in a transparent and professional manner.

ZANIS reports that the district yesterday began the selection of successful candidates in the teacher recruitment exercise in the ongoing government recruitment exercise of 30,000 teachers across the country.

Previous articleNine provinces to have oxygen systems-Masebo

