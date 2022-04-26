Embattled Patriotic Front ( P.F ) Information and Publicity Chairperson Raphael Nakachinda is, barely 24 hours after his arrest and eventual transfer to Northwestern province on tribal charges, yet again facing similar charges in Namwala, Southern province.
This is after Namwala UPND youths reported Mr Nakachinda to Namwala Police allegedly for his derogatory statements against Republican President Hakainde Hichilema and the Tonga speaking people of Southern Province,recently at a named radio station in Lusaka .
The youths led by Joseph Chipindi and Namwala Central ward Council Young Shandavu reported the matter to Namwala Police at about 13 hours yesterday.
The Youths have since challenged Mr Nakachinda to travel to Namwala Police station were the matter has been reported.
Deputy Southern Province Police Commissioner Alfred Nawa has confirmed receiving the report from Namwala police over the matter
Embattled Mr Nakacinda was arrested in Lusaka and later transferred to Northwestern province a complaint against his tribal statements has been lodged.
Very good…………
He has nothing constructive other than tribal attacks to offer zambia…………
I always advised you PF morons whatever you do,Never,Never! push HH too far,the man(for some of us that know him) can be dangerous when provoked. And no one can stand in his when that time comes. Be carefull, From now on do you know what will happen, His cadres will start beating people and he wont condemn or reprive as he has already shown you with the issue of Kakubo where he has refused to reprimand or investigative him. Cos he is now convinced that only the people in his circles are the loyal form the way falsehood about him meeting Milingo Lungu & Granting him immunity was made a truth in all leading newspapers last week. Now the man is even after all these newspapers-watch what happens next. Jounalists may start being jailed too for peddling & spreading falsehoods and nothing will…
This is worse than PF. So political cadres simply report you and the police swing in action. Upnd youth chairman was reported for threatening violence but the police are yet to handcuff him.
@ Deja Vu, be sincere, during PF cadres simply commanded the police to arrest you and torture you. Or you would be beaten by the cadres in the presence of police. You call this better than being reported? What is wrong with your bongo mwana?