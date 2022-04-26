Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo says the government, with cooperating partners, has ordered oxygen systems to be set up in nine provinces across the country.

Ms Masebo said the supply of oxygen has been a major challenge in most health facilities across the country, especially during COVID-19 period hence plans to set some in the provinces.

She said this today when she commissioned a K1 million worth oxygen manifold system at Solwezi General Hospital supported by Kansanshi Mine PLC.

Ms Masebo thanked Kansanshi Mine for supplementing government efforts in the supply of oxygen for people to benefit from its investment.

“To you who will be using this facility, we urge you to use them properly to improve health care service delivery in terms of patient care,” she said.

Ms Masebo said beyond COVID-19, the oxygen will be needed for any other serious illness.

Kansanshi Public Relations Manager, Godfrey Msiska said the mining company decided to contribute to the cause due to the insufficient distribution of oxygen at the health facility.

“Our health programmes are aligned with the policies of the government and anything that government feels we need to do we have to do immediately,” Mr Msiska said.

He said the mining company contributed 70 percent of the total cost of the oxygen system while 30 percent came from government.

Mr Msiska said the mineral wealth that the mining company creates should contribute to national wealth through the health of the people.

And Provincial Minister Robert Lihefu thanked the mining company for being an all-weather partner with government in supplementing its efforts in improving service delivery in various sectors.

Mr Lihefu appealed to the mining company not to relent in supporting government but to do even more.

And World Health Organization Country Representative, Nathan Bakyaita has thanked the mining company for the support towards improving oxygen supply at the health facility.

Kansanshi mine also donated to government a bio-medical fridge for the Pfizer vaccine at the provincial health office valued at K152, 000.