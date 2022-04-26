9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
General News
No need of onion, potato imports, says Zambia National Farmers’ Union

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Stakeholders in the Onion and Potatoes value chain have resolved that the country does not need to import onions and potatoes as it has adequate stocks.

According to the Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU), the stakeholders met in Lusaka yesterday and agreed that there is no need for the country to import onions or frozen onion related products as the country has enough stocks for the market.

ZNFU president, Jervis Zimba explained that the participants agreed that the country has adequate stocks from carryovers and fresh stocks.

Mr. Zimba said to this effect, there will be no need for the country to import frozen chips, Potato Crisps, adding that importers of Potato Crisps shall be referred to the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry (MCTI) for further advice.

He explained that this is because stakeholders are only in support of measures that will lead to increased production of potatoes locally and value addition.

Mr. Zimba said the parties further agreed to be in constant consultation to avail updates on the commodity availability and measures to be taken.

The stakeholders who attended the meeting include, traders, processors and producers and the Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU).

This is according to a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today, by ZNFU president Jervis Zimba.

  1. All along where were you??… progress has really been very slow in attaining some of these goals on lacally grown foodstuffs.. supporting zero imports on foods we can grow should be the way to go and inlcude others not just onions and potatoes.

