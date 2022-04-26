9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Zambia 7s Rugby Team Misses Out on Commonwealth Games Qualification

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Zambia 7s Rugby Team Misses Out on Commonwealth Games Qualification
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Sevens Rugby Team missed out on 2022 Rugby World Cup and 2022 Commonwealth Games qualification after finishing fourth at the Rugby Africa Cup in Uganda.

Zambia lost to Kenya 19-12 in the third and fourth play-off on Sunday at Kyandondo Ground in Kampala to miss out on bronze.

The Musonda Kaminsa coached side had earlier in the semifinal lost to Zimbabwe 26-17 on Sunday.

Zambia advanced to the semifinal after recording two wins and a loss in the opening games on Saturday.

The team launched their campaign with a 33-7 win over Cameroon before beating Burkina Faso 28-10 and succumbed to a 40-7 loss to Uganda in their third round tie.

Meanwhile, hosts Uganda and Zimbabwe have qualified for both the 2022 Rugby World Cup in South Africa and Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games after excelling at the qualifying competition in East Africa.

Previous articleCopperbelt to hold a mining indaba next week

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Zambia 7s Rugby Team Misses Out on Commonwealth Games Qualification

The Zambia Sevens Rugby Team missed out on 2022 Rugby World Cup and 2022 Commonwealth Games qualification after finishing...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Numba: Zesco Will Rebound From Title Loss

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba admits it is a blow to have relinquished their FAZ Super League title but they must take some positives...
Read more

PRO’S HIT LIST: Kabaso and Tandi March to CAF Confed Cup Semi’s

Sports sports - 0
Tandi Mwape and Kabaso Chongo‘s continental campaign continues but not so for Kennedy Mweene and Rally Bwalya after quarterfinal action in the weekends CAF...
Read more

Ngonga in Trouble for Post-Derby Assault on Makwaza Jnr

Sports sports - 4
Nkana striker Alex Ngonga is facing the prospect of sanctions after allegedly assaulting a Power Dynamos player at the end of Saturdays Kitwe Derby...
Read more

Red Arrows Are 2021/2022 Zambian Champions

Sports sports - 1
Red Arrows are the 2021/2022 FAZ Super League champions following a 4-1 home win over Chambishi at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.