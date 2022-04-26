The Zambia Sevens Rugby Team missed out on 2022 Rugby World Cup and 2022 Commonwealth Games qualification after finishing fourth at the Rugby Africa Cup in Uganda.

Zambia lost to Kenya 19-12 in the third and fourth play-off on Sunday at Kyandondo Ground in Kampala to miss out on bronze.

The Musonda Kaminsa coached side had earlier in the semifinal lost to Zimbabwe 26-17 on Sunday.

Zambia advanced to the semifinal after recording two wins and a loss in the opening games on Saturday.

The team launched their campaign with a 33-7 win over Cameroon before beating Burkina Faso 28-10 and succumbed to a 40-7 loss to Uganda in their third round tie.

Meanwhile, hosts Uganda and Zimbabwe have qualified for both the 2022 Rugby World Cup in South Africa and Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games after excelling at the qualifying competition in East Africa.