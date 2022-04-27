Local government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo has apologised to the woman and children who he forced to take the locally brewed illicit alcoholic brew called Kachasu.

He however says no compensation will be made as compensating her will mean supporting the idea of brewing Kachasu.

“My engagement with the press is first to tender an apology to the lady who we contacted this morning to try and talk to her about the trauma caused. I would like to state that I am very sorry,’’ Mr Nkombo said this when he addressed journalists in Lusaka today.

“I have searched my soul and reflected upon my action of inducing a brewer of Kachasu on her and her children who are adults, to drink the harmful beer was disproportionate to the effort of correcting a wrong on my part and I take full responsibility for that. I render my unequivocal apology to her, the children and the nation …We will continue to curb the crime of Kachasu brewing using laws while dully respecting the rights of offenders.”

He however refuted media claims that the government was targeting the vulnerable in society.

Mr Nkombo said there is no element of discrimination in relation to someone’s social standing in dealing with such matters.

“I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to members of the public who are aware of this illicit trade not to forget the devastating effects of Kachasu and other drugs on the citizenry, especially the young and vulnerable to report to relevant authorities and by so doing save people’s lives,’’ said Mr Nkombo.

Meanwhile, the Human rights commission has issued a statement describing the Minister’s actions as arbitrary and a violation of the woman’s and her children’s human rights.

The commission said that forcing the family to drink the illicit beer or face arrest amounted to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment and was a violation of Article 15 of the Constitution, Chapter 1 of the Laws of Zambia.

The commission further said that the minister’s conduct further violated the rights of the woman and her children to secure the protection of the law as provided for under Article 18 of the Constitution.

The commission further said that brewing or selling prohibited beverages such as Kachasu has prescribed penalties under the law and forcing perpetrators to consume the prohibited products is not one of the prescribed punishments and must, therefore, be condemned.

Below is the full statement

27th April 2022

Press Release

For Immediate Release

STATEMENT ON ILL-TREATMENT OF A WOMAN AND HER CHILDREN BY THE MINISTER OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT

A video, which has been circulated widely on social media, showing the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr Gary Nkombo, forcing a woman and her children to drink Kachasu, a local illicit beer, has been brought to the attention of the Human Rights Commission.

The Commission finds the minister’s conduct to be arbitrary and a violation of the woman’s and her children’s human rights.

Forcing of the trio to drink the illicit beer or face arrest amounted to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment and was a violation of Article 15 of the Constitution, Chapter 1 of the Laws of Zambia.

The minister’s conduct further violated the rights of the woman and her children to secure the protection of the law as provided for under Article 18 of the Constitution.

The Commission is concerned that the Minister extended the illegal punishment to the woman’s children, who might possibly be under age and that his conduct amounted to victimisation of suspects.

Brewing or selling prohibited beverages such as kachasu has prescribed penalties under the law and forcing perpetrators to consume the prohibited products is not one of the prescribed punishments and must, therefore, be condemned.

The minister is, accordingly, advised to leave law enforcement to designated offices and officers as prescribed by the law.

In conclusion, the Commission finds the conduct of Mr Nkombo to be at variance with the pronouncements that have been made by the Republican President of his administration’s commitment to respect the rule of law and to the promotion and protection of human rights for all.

(Original Signed)

Mudford Z. Mwandenga

Chairperson

HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION