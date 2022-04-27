9.5 C
Rampant selling of land to investors displacing villagers

Shibuyunji District Commissioner, Alfred Shaputu says the government halted the selling of land in Kawena forest as well as other villages in the district.

Mr Shaputu states that Government is concerned with the displacement of over five thousand people in Kawena forest due to rampant sales of land to investors.

He said since his appointment as District Commissioner, his office has received countless reports of people being illegally displaced from their land leaving them without anywhere to go.

The District Commissioner was saying this after having a meeting with Kawena forest residents.

He met with them to discuss the way forward after they have been displaced.

Meanwhile, Senior Headman Kailindi of Shakumbila chiefdom in Kawena forest has appealed to the government to intervene.

He says the number of people being displaced is growing they have nowhere to go.

