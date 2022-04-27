Shepolopolo Zambia have entered the second day of training camp in Lusaka ahead of a two-match friendly appointment against Botswana this weekend.

Zambia will host their fellow 2022 Women’s AFCON finalists at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on April 29 and May 2.

“There is a lot that we want to see from the players, especially the new ones,” coach Bruce Mwape said.

Mwape will only have his home-based players available for the friendly games, a huge number of them fringe call-ups.

“We want to expose them so that they get that experience in international games. The few areas we are looking at is the striking force and the central defence- especially upfront where we only have (Lubanji) Ochumba who has matured recently,” Mwape said.

Meanwhile, the first friendly will come barely six hours before the 2022 Morocco draws are made in Rabat late on Friday evening.

There is a possibility the two unseeded teams could be drawn in the same group of the 12-team, three group tournament that Morocco is hosting from July 2-23.

Cameroon, defending champions Nigeria and Morocco are the seeded teams thanks to their Woman’s FIFA Rankings and status as hosts for the latter who will headline the groups.

Shepolopolo are heading to their second straight WAFCON since Ghana 2018 where they made a group stage exit but this will be their third tournament appearance overall.