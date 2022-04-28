Ndola clergy Fr. John Emmanuel Kapambwe of the Anglican Church has said Kenneth Kaunda Day should not just be a mere formality holiday but a moment for citizens to seriously learn from the iconic life of Zambia’s founding republic president.

28th April, 2022 has marked the inaugural KK’s Day which was declared by sixth republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu last year.

KK as he was fondly called served as the first president of Zambia from 1964 to 1991 and was at the forefront of the struggle for independence from British rule.

He died last June at the age of 97.

In an interview, Fr. Kapambwe of Masala Anglican Church in Ndola said people can pick many lessons from the life of Dr. Kaunda ranging from the promotion of peace to being a good family man.

“Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda was a great and passionate advocate of humanism. This means that; his leadership prioritised upholding the dignity of humanity. To protect the values, needs, interests, and freedom of humanity was the vision of his leadership. His vision of humanism on the centre manifested in many life lessons we can learn from his life,” Fr. Kapambwe said.

“The following are the lessons we can learn from his life; the first lesson is Promoter of Love and Peace: Dr. Kaunda’s favourite Scripture was Mark 12:31 ’Love your neighbor as yourself.’ His leadership was based on love for humanity as the most important thing. This is the reason on many occasions he could quote the said Scripture. Dr.Kaunda was a firm believer of Christian values in his leadership and always promoted peace and love. It is important for every citizen to pursue peace. I call upon the Citizens to learn to express their grievances in a peaceful manner. He continued preaching and promoting peace even after leaving office. As we celebrate the life of Dr. Kaunda let us avoid incidents like recent riots by the core boys in the intercity bus station in Lusaka. This also applies to all university students who like protesting by destroying property and other acts of violence can emulate the attitude of Dr. Kaunda,” he said.

“The second lesson is Example of Servanthood Leadership: Leadership is all about willingness to serve others. This is what Dr Kaunda believed in. Dr Kaunda during his reign was able to ensure that people were served in a fair and acceptable manner. Leaders today and the people serving in public offices and many others can emulate the selfless service Dr. Kaunda portrayed. The third lesson is Example Integrity: The leadership of Dr. Kaunda was characterised by Integrity. Integrity is the aspect of doing things in an honest way. As a result of this, Dr. Kaunda believed in governing the affairs of the country in a transparent manner devoid of misdeeds such as criminal activities. Integrity is the aspect that is lacking in both Church and Circular leaders. We have to embrace an attitude of integrity like our founding father.”

“The fourth lesson is Unity: Dr. Kaunda was a firm believer in unity and very passionate about it. He was a unifying factor who brought all the 73 tribes together under the popular One Zambia One Nation motto. He denounced tribalism, hate speech and political violence among other vices. This was a good thing leaders and every Zambian can embrace especially in this time when we are struggling with issues of tribalism and tribal remarks by some leaders, like what we experienced during the previous campaigns of the tripartite elections,” Fr. Kapambwe continued.

“The fifth lesson is Freedom Promoter: Dr. Kaunda was not only concerned for the Freedom of Zambia but the Liberation of Africa as well: Dr. Kaunda assisted to liberate some countries within the continent of Africa. He played a very significant role towards attainment of independence by countries such as Zimbabwe, Angola, Namibia and Mozambique among others. Dr. Kaunda also accommodated people who fled from war-torn countries. These people had even an opportunity to pursue formal education in Zambia. For instance Mr. Emerson Munangagwa, the current President of Zimbabwe pursued all his education in Zambia and he later trained as a lawyer at the University of Zambia. Let us pursue freedom for every individual. As we celebrate this day I call upon all those involved in the abductions of the young ladies working in mobile booths to stop with immediate effect. As a nation let us all fight together against this vice posing a danger to the girl child as well as violation of the rights of movement and assembly,” he added.

Fr. Kapambwe concluded:”The sixth lesson is commitment to family:* Dr. Kaunda was a committed family man and faithful husband. This is the virtue that is lacking in many young people today. In this time when divorce and GBV cases are rampant we can learn from Dr. Kaunda who was able to faithfully uphold the sacrament of Holy Matrimony until death. This Kaunda’s Day Holiday must not just be a celebration for formality. Instead we have to take seriously the lessons that we learn from his life. And this great honour we can give to Dr. Kaunda as we celebrate his life and legacy. God bless Zambia.”