Napsa Stars board chairperson John Chundu has issued a rallying call to the promoted FAZ Super League side to win the 2022 ABSA Cup this Saturday.

Napsa, who have just secured top-flight promotion after a season down in the FAZ National Division 1, face 2021/2022 FAZ Super League champions Red Arrows in the final on April 30 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

“Now that we have that weight off our shoulders, it is time for us to concentrate on bagging the ABSA Cup,” Chundu said in his Chairmans column on Napsa Stars’ official website.

“This weekend we face Red Arrows, a team that has been excellent in the Super League. And this is no doubt why they have won the 2021/22 the league title.

“Allow me to congratulate Zambia Air Force-sponsored side for this great achievement.

“However, this should not intimidate us as NAPSA Stars. We have also been great in our Division One league and reaching this far in the cup competition is no minor feat.

“It is for this reason that I urge each and every one in the team to fight and get us the ABSA Cup this weekend as we face Arrows at Nkoloma Stadium.

“The stadium set for us for this final will not favor us, but let us not dwell on that. It is a local derby and we need to show up.

“We have been underdogs throughout this competition and we must continue to put in the extra work to continue shocking everyone.”

Both sides are former winners with Napsa lifting it in 2012 when they were promoted after a 21 absence from the FAZ Super League.

Napsa later finished runners-up in 2017 after losing 2-1 to Zanaco.

Meanwhile, Arrows replaced Napsa as champions in 2013 but have only just returned to the competition for the first time since then in this year’s edition.