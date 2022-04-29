9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 29, 2022
Nakacinda denies defaming the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema

By Chief Editor
Patriotic Front (PF) party Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda has denied defaming the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, in the Solwezi Magistrate Court.

However, in the second count of expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt contrary to the Laws of Zambia, Mr Nakacinda has not taken a plea as consent is being sought from the Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP.

Appearing at a tight guarded Court, Nakacinda 43, who looked to be in high spirits, was ushered in around 10:40hrs.
Mr Nakacinda has been granted bail of K25, 000 in his own cognisance with three working sureties at 100, 000 each in their cognisance and one of them should be based in Solwezi.

Principal Resident Magistrate Tamala Kakusa granted bail and currently, the defence team led by Lawyer Noel Simwanza is organizing his way out.

He is set to appear for Mention on 31st May 2022 while a trial is pegged for 8th June.

Meanwhile, according to the Court indictment, Mr Nakacinda who is a resident of Kafue District in Lusaka Province, is said to have committed the alleged crimes from Solwezi.

