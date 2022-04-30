9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Sports
Napsa Stars Win 2022 ABSA Cup

Napsa Stars have stunned favourites Red Arrows 1-0 in the final to win the 2022 ABSA Cup on Saturday.

Forward Chaniza Zulu scored the goal at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka to hand his side the silverware.

After a goalless first half, Zulu scored in the 58th minute with robust strike.

President Hakainde Hichilema was in the VIP stands at Nkoloma when Napsa lifted their second ABSA Cup trophy.

Napsa won the 2012 edition under the old competition name Barclays Cup.

Meanwhile, Napsa are in double celebrations having secured promotion back to the FAZ Super Division last weekend.

Napsa on the other hand have denied Arrows a double just days after the Airmen won the Super Division title with a game to spare.

