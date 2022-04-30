VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango has said that it is not true that the State is paying for extra security equipment, electricity, road and infrastructure upgrades being done at Present Hakainde Hichilema’s residence – Community House.

A story is circulating o social media that President Hichilema is rehabilitating and improving security facilities at his personal house using public funds.

But Vice-President Nalumango said it was with his personal wealth that President Hichilema built Community House and that just like any other house owner, he needed to rehabilitate, expand or beautify his property.

“It is not a secret that our Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema made his wealth long before he started asking Zambians to trust him with the country’s top job. With personal wealth, he constructed his house which he named Community House due to his communal and humanistic approach to politics,’’ she said in a statement. ‘’Just like any other house owner, he needs to rehabilitate, expand or beautify his property and he is doing so without any degree of abuse of the public funds or state power. It is therefore not true that the state is paying for extra security equipment, electricity, road and infrastructure upgrades being done at his house.”

She urged citizens to protect President Hichilema from bitter individuals.

“We urge all progressive Zambians to protect our President and defend him from enemies of progress. God bless our President,” said Vice-President Nalumango.

And Vice-President Nalumango has said that there is a need to ensure that every Zambian’s home has food on the table every day.

Mrs Nalumango said that this can be done by creating an environment that puts incomes in citizens through affordable ventures and enterprise development.

She has called for rethinking agriculture as the engine that can unlock the much-needed resilience and wealth creation opportunities.

Mrs Nalumango says the party has delivered in the eight months it has been in power on free education and equitable delivery of the Constituency Development Fund and won the hearts of Zambians.

She was speaking during the launch of the UPND strategic plan 2022 to 2026 in Lusaka yesterday. The UPND Party has become the first political party to have a strategic plan in the country.

Mrs Nalumango said the strategic plan captures the vision of the party and informs the direction to be taken to achieve people’s aspirations in the next five years.

Meanwhile, Democracy Work Foundation Regional Director and Chief of Party AUGUSTINE MAGOLOBONDO, who joined the event virtually, said the plan speaks to how to be inclusive and be financially sustainable.

And, UPND Deputy Secretary-General GETRUDE IMENDA said the party is determined to implement what is outlined in the strategic plan.