Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have signed cooperating agreements to start manufacturing electric batteries.

The agreement which includes the clean energy sector will explore minerals rich in both countries which are key raw materials in the manufacturing of electric car batteries.

President Hakainde Hichilema said that the signing of cooperation agreements between Zambia and the DRC to start manufacturing electric car batteries is key to poverty alleviation on the continent.

President Hichilema said that the agreement has removed shame from Africa which has been known as an exporter of raw materials.

He said that yesterday’s agreements prove that his attendance at a DRC economic forum was the right decision as it gave birth to yesterday’s event.

The President however said the signing is one thing and emphasized the need to actualize the agreement.

Mr Hichilema says Africa has for long been viewed as a source of raw materials but the narrative is now being changed.

The President thanked the DRC government for staying the course and providing leadership over the initiative.

And DRC President Felix Tshisekedi said the two countries are home to at least 80 per cent of minerals required for the production of electric car batteries.

Mr Tshisekedi said Zambia and the DRC have decided to be masters of their own destiny. He said the agreement will create a value chain for the production of batteries for electric cars which will be key to the economies of Zambia and the DRC.

The DRC President said yesterday’s event was a good example for all African countries to unite and promote economic unity.

Mr Tshisekedi said Africa’s economic power will be advanced with such initiatives which will create jobs for many youths.